













The Ancient Magus' Bride Season 2 Continuation Reveals New Trailer









The Ancient Magus’ Bride It started its first batch of chapters on April 6 and ended on June 22, 2023, so it premiered in the spring season. The second part will hit the screens on October 5, 2023, in the fall season.

The new trailer gave us a glimpse of the problems they will face at the Academy. They range from conflicts over inheritance and purity of magic to dangerous infiltrations. The magic school will suffer a contingency and this will give rise to various chaotic events.

It will also invite us to recognize ourselves while the protagonist does everything to save a girl.

Source: Studio Kafka

The Ancient Magus’ Bride began serialization in Mag Garden’s Monthly Comic Blade magazine since 2013, due to general editorial problems, the manga was forced to stop and move to Monthly Comic Garden magazine where it continues to run. At the moment, the manga has more than 10 million copies in circulation.

Where can I watch the second season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride?

Crunchyroll has the first season of the anime available which consisted of 24 chapters and was released in 2017. It also has the twelve chapters of the first part of the second season. In addition to the eggs that arrived in 2019.

Currently, the anime installment has thirteen volumes. The Spanish edition is in charge of Panini.

