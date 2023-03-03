Crunchyroll announces the arrival of another series dubbed in Italian on its streaming platform dedicated to anime. It’s about The Ancient Magus’ Bridewhich debuts today with the first episode of the first season in our language.
Subsequent ones will be distributed on a weekly basis.
Italian cast
- asked Hatori: Giorgia Venditti (Steins; Gate 0)
- Elias Ainsworth: Diego BaldoinJUJUTSU KAISEN 0)
- Seth:Guido DiNaccioArcane)
- Ariel: Tiziana Martell (My hero academia)
Staff
- Dubbing director: Riccardo Children
- Screenplay adaptation: Riccardo Children
- Recording new audio: Christian Polini
- Sound engineer:Manuel Serio
- Italian localization: CDR
Synopsis
Chise Hatori, 15 years old. Alone and hopeless for the future, she is bought at an auction by a non-human wizard named Elias Ainsworth. Overcoming the first uncertainties, the girl thus begins a new life as his disciple and future bride. Her life with the wizard flows slowly and peacefully, until one day, she arrives from London, together with the magic books sent by Angelica, a Japanese picture book, which brings back the sad memories of her lonely childhood.
