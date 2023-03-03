Crunchyroll announces the arrival of another series dubbed in Italian on its streaming platform dedicated to anime. It’s about The Ancient Magus’ Bridewhich debuts today with the first episode of the first season in our language.

Subsequent ones will be distributed on a weekly basis.

Italian cast

asked Hatori : Giorgia Venditti ( Steins; Gate 0 )

: Giorgia Venditti ( ) Elias Ainsworth : Diego Baldoin JUJUTSU KAISEN 0 )

: Diego Baldoin ) Seth :Guido DiNaccio Arcane )

:Guido DiNaccio ) Ariel: Tiziana Martell (My hero academia)

Staff

Dubbing director : Riccardo Children

: Riccardo Children Screenplay adaptation : Riccardo Children

: Riccardo Children Recording new audio : Christian Polini

: Christian Polini Sound engineer :Manuel Serio

:Manuel Serio Italian localization: CDR

Synopsis

Chise Hatori, 15 years old. Alone and hopeless for the future, she is bought at an auction by a non-human wizard named Elias Ainsworth. Overcoming the first uncertainties, the girl thus begins a new life as his disciple and future bride. Her life with the wizard flows slowly and peacefully, until one day, she arrives from London, together with the magic books sent by Angelica, a Japanese picture book, which brings back the sad memories of her lonely childhood.

Source: Crunchyroll