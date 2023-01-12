It’s been a long time since the premiere of the first season of The Ancient Magus’s Bridewhich came out in 2017, however, we finally have news of the launch of the second season of anime which already has a progress full of tension. In this we can see Chise, the protagonist, with her usual character, and Elias with his latent aggressive darkness.

The second season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride will be released on April 6, 2023, and it seems that it will be available through Amazon Prime Video. However, it has not yet been revealed how many episodes she will have. However, the first installment adapted 24 episodes, and after five years of launch, it is likely that we will have a similar installment.

As we can see in the trailer We will see new characters and it is not limited to that, but we will change the environment. Now Chise and Elias are in a kind of academy that seems to have mysteries and dangers.

The trailer is full of tension that reaches an even more intense moment at the end, when we can see the different piercing looks of the new and previous characters, the second season of The Ancient Magus’ Bride looks promising.

What is it about The Ancient Magus’ Bride?

The anime adapts the manga work of Kore Yamazaki, which has been published since 2013. It currently has 18 volumes.

It tells a dark fantasy story in which Chise, A young woman who finds herself completely alone in the world, is acquired by a magician who adopts her as an apprentice and future wife.

Elias is a magician who is not human, he is very powerful and evidently has a mysterious character and for that reason, he must be careful. The narrative has various shades of shadows and light, With each new element or character that appears -whether good or evil-, the story will allow us to learn more about the magical world and the ideals of the characters.

