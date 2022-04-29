Humanity’s greatest advancement is not the Internet and hundreds of search engines, it’s not even smartphones. On the contrary, it is one of the most necessary skills for those two great tools: language.

Like any language, Kawésqar responds to the geographical and social conditions of each culture. That’s why according to oscar aguileraa Chilean linguist, the language has 32 different ways to say the word ‘here’ to account for the number of relationships that the Kawésqar have with their environment.

However, now there are only eight people who speak the language masterfully, and of those seven are people who are part of the indigenous people. They were the ones who taught Aguilera this language during the 90s.

The people and their language

The Kawésqar were a nomadic group that emerged in the southern zone of Chile, towards the Strait of Magellan. Like most indigenous peoples, the Spanish colonization completely changed relations in the American continent and it became necessary for their survival to learn Spanish.

They also abandoned the nomadic life and settled in Puerto Edén, a municipality in the south of the Gulf of Penas. As reported by the ‘BBC’, the Chilean Museum of Pre-Columbian Art recognized that in the 19th century the Kawésqar people reached 4,000 people, and most of them spoke their ancestral language.

However, at the turn of the century, its population dropped dramatically to 500 and then about 120 people in 1920. Currently, there are 250 Kawésqar people in the Magallanes region, but almost all of them speak Spanish exclusively.

The language was first recorded in the late 17th century, in the field journals of French explorer Jean de la Guilbaudière.

An interest that revives

Chilean First Lady, Irina Karamanos has expressed that she wants to learn Kawésqar and become the ninth living speaker of it. According to the ‘BBC’, Karamanos perceives the relationship of Chileans with their various indigenous peoples as ‘deficient’ and recognizes learning the language as an act of establishing more stable ties with these communities.

You may come across many difficulties in this learning process. Well, Kawésqar is an ‘isolated’ language, that is, linguists have not been able to identify a relationship with another language to date.

However, it is known that like Turkish, this language is agglutinative, a particularity that does not exist in the Romance languages, from which Spanish comes.

Agglutinative languages ​​are characterized by having words that are constructed from various ‘parts’ or ‘pieces’. This means that they cannot be translated directly into Spanish. Just as there are unique words like ‘barco’ that can be translated directly into English, for example, in the word ‘ship’.

The elected president of Chile, Gabriel Boric and the first lady, Irina Karamanos.

“In Kawésqar we have words like jerkiár-atǽl, a verb that means ‘the movement that the ebb and flow sea makes’”, the linguist Aguilera told ‘BBC Mundo’. This philologist left his formal career at the University of Chile towards the community in Puerto Edén and after a year of joint work he published a lexicon of that language.

In addition, Aguilera pointed out that this town prefers to create its own terms to modern objects or verbs derived from them: such as telephone and to call, respectively. Likewise, the interactions between cultures have implied that there are loanwords from Spanish that Kawésqar speakers have ‘nativized’.

In kawésqar there are no lies

“If the Kawésqar is not sure of what he says, then he does not say it”, stated Aguilera. Instead of making statements that contain information that has not been explicitly confirmed by the speaker, conditional sentence constructions are used.

Culturally they reject the lack of truth, the person who lies is pointed with the finger

The linguist explains it in the following way: “Culturally they reject the lack of truth, the person who lies is pointed with the finger”.

An example that illustrates what he is referring to is that a Kawésqar person would not say that in Colombia there are many lulos in all neighborhood stores, because they are not aware that this fruit can be found in all stores if they cannot see it for themselves. In cases like that, they would say ‘in Colombia there would be many lulos in the stores’.

Although it is not a practical language to learn, EITHERscar Aguilera along with Jose Tonko and Juan Carlos Tonkotwo members of the family with whom the linguist learned Kawésqar for the first time, are working for record as many details of this language and create Spanish-Kawésqar dictionaries.

Now, with the interest of Gabriel Boric’s wife, the conditions may improve so that this language continues to multiply. Irina Karamanos’ gamble may take decades of work from Oscar Aguilera and save him from extinction.

