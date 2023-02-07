Antiquities, pharaohs and gold-plated tombs are not the only things hidden in the mysterious corners that lie in the world. There are, or rather, there were places that were once developed as a city, but disappeared for mystical and unverifiable reasons. An example of this was Helike, the town that was destroyed by Poseidon’s fury.

In this section, you will find the other cities that once persisted, but, today, they are a memory, a myth or a story to tell.

indus valley

The Indus Valley actually It was a Bronze Age civilization and, according to archaeological studies, it was developed approximately between 2500 a. C. and 1700 a. c.

Like Egypt and Mesopotamia, this civilization was one of the first three in the Near East and South Asia. It should be noted that it was an agricultural potential in which urbanism was developed around the Indus River.

Among its inhabitants stands out a set of various cultural groups that lived together in large regional urban centers, such as Harappa, Mohenjo-daro and Dholavira. On the other hand, he developed a complex writing system that, in fact, has not yet been deciphered.

In Villa del Indo a unique quality of his village persisted: it highlighted a citadel that was surrounded by walls coming from the urban center. Also, it had water supply and sewage systems.

According to ‘National Geographic’ reports, in 1900 BC invaders devastated the city of Mohenjo-Daro. However, it is still uncertain why the Indus Valley collapsed and disappeared. The investigations of several archaeologists continue in their arduous labors to determine the details.

Tanis

The ancient city of Tanis was located in the Nile delta, northeast of Cairo, in Egypt. It was the capital of the XXI and XXII dynasties, “during the reign of the Tanite kings in the Third Intermediate Period of Egypt,” according to an article in ‘National Geographic’.

Tanis was a thriving trading center long before the rise of Alexandria. However, it disappeared into the sands when the river changed its course. Since then, thousands of archaeologists have spent years and centuries trying to find it.

“People kept trying to identify it with different places,” Salima Ikram, a professor of Egyptology at the American University of Cairo and a National Geographic Society fellow, said in an interview with the aforementioned outlet.

Despite having been remembered as insignificant sandy hills, in the 18th century it was discovered by French explorers. For the second half of the 19th century, the excavation of the site began.

However, it was in 1939 that the French archaeologist Pierre Montet glimpsed the great artistic value of this ancient city: a cemetery containing the tombs of various pharaohs of the 21st and 22nd dynasties. Three of them were accompanied by lavish grave goods and jewelry.

However, given the arrival of the Second World War, the excavations had to be suspended. Currently, some of the treasures rest in the Egyptian Museum in Cairo. Today, Tenis is known by the name Sân el-Hagar.

He like

Helike ruled as an important economic, cultural and religious center. He also led the Achaean League, a protective confederation of cities (including Aigo, which still exists today).

According to historical data, in 373 BC. C. Helike suffered a “natural” catastrophe, which caused different species such as snakes, mice and other creatures to leave the city in search of higher ground. After those five days that the displacement of the animals lasted, an earthquake occurred and Helike completely collapsed. The ocean covered the entire city and killed all of its residents.

However, according to Greek philosophy, in Helike lay a sanctuary where Poseidon was worshiped and was known throughout the Mediterranean. His courage was second only to that of Apollo at Delphi.

According to various historical reports, such a boom brought irrecoverable consequences, because according to classical authors Helike’s destruction had to do with the Greek mythological figure Poseidon.

The city refused to hand over his statue to some Ionian colonists who had requested it and, in a fit of anger against the inhabitants, severely shook the earth and unleashed a powerful earthquake that ended up devastating and disappearing Helike and those who lived there.

The Golden



Among the different stories and myths that exist about the cities that are hidden in some corner of the world, El Dorado remains, a place that was created solely in gold, according to different European legends.

Somewhere in the Andes, it is believed, a city drenched in gold once existed and was ruled by an indigenous Muisca chief. So, for years an infinite amount of exploration has been carried out to find what was once a population.

Of course, the striking thing about the myth is gold, the chemical element that has attracted thousands of adventurers to find expensive and valuable objects in the Colombian jungles. In fact, various historical reports have claimed that The Guatavita Lagoon was that city that no one has ever found. Will this be true?

South American mythology denies this and affirms that it was a communication and translation error, since El Dorado really was an extremely millionaire and powerful ruler who covered himself from head to toe in gold and then entered a sacred river to clean his body.

However, there is another theory. El Dorado was about the story of a rite of passage that was carried out by the Muisca in Colombia and was explained by Juan Rodriguez Freyle in the book ‘Conquest and discovery of the new kingdom of Granada’, published in 1636.

According to historical repositories, the Indians celebrated their rituals in the Guatavita lagoon to elect their zipas or caciques. For this, they carried out a ceremony so that the body of the chosen one was covered with gold dust and adorned with different jewels of the same material and with emeralds.

At the moment, A large amount of gold from the Muiscas is protected in the Gold Museum in Bogotá. However, it is said that there are still people who explore the archaeological zones to be lucky enough to get valuables and a possible clue to reach the lost city.

