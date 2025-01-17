The freedom of Celtic women has been a hot topic for thousands of years. Roman writers were scandalized by reports of her sexual liberties, which included taking multiple husbands. Cartimandua and Boudica, the first female leaders in Britain, demonstrated that women could reach the highest levels of power, commanding armies and leading tribes.

Archaeological evidence also suggests flexible gender dynamics, which varied considerably depending on local traditions. For example, Celtic women were sometimes buried with lavish grave goods, such as jewelry and mirrors, indicating high status.

How to discover a lost Mayan city in the middle of the jungle with a computer and the internet We spoke with the researchers responsible for the discovery of Valeriana, a Mayan city lost in the middle of the Campeche jungle. Luke Auld-Thomas, doctoral student at Tulane University, United States, and Marcello Canuto, Director of the Mesoamerican Research Institute and Professor of Anthropology at Tulane University, attend WIRED to reveal the details of their extraordinary archaeological discovery .

Although the patrilocalityin which women live close to their husband’s family, is still much more common culturally, female-centered societies are not as unusual as they were just a decade ago. In Britain, during the Neolithic (marked by the introduction of agriculture) and the Bronze Age, spanning approximately 4000 to 800 BC, prehistoric human societies were typically patrilocal. “It is in this context where women move,” explains Cassidy. “When they marry, they leave their home and join the village, the community of their husbands.”

Britain’s Iron Age people left few human remains, but the cemetery at the center of the new study is a rare exception. Generations of Durotrigian people are buried at the site, which was discovered in 2008 near the village of Winterborne Kingston and is still being excavated.

“It’s a pretty rare opportunity to get a site like this, where you have a lot of unburnt burials in the same cemetery. “It was a really unique opportunity to study the composition of a British Iron Age community and look at family relationships and social organisation,” Dr Cassidy explained.

The team’s analysis revealed that dozens of individuals descended from a single, rare matrilineal lineage, including an adult woman, her daughter, her adult granddaughters, and a likely great-grandson. Eight of the 10 family members who were not part of this matrilineal lineage were men, some of whom presumably married into the community.

The team also searched for genetic markers of matrilocality in remains from more than 150 archaeological sites spanning 6,000 years, and discovered several groups with similar patterns of female-line descent. Comparative studies of ancient DNA could reveal the extent and distribution of matrilocal societies in the Iron Age. However, Cassidy warned that matrilocality should not be confused with matriarchy, a system in which women are the main authorities of power.

Despite everything, there is still much to discover about this Celtic tribe and about the various groups of prehistoric humans dispersed throughout space and time. However, Cassidy is convinced that ancient DNA will play a key role in unraveling part of that mystery.