The Orange family, from which the current Dutch monarchy descends, was directly involved in the control of the overseas colonies, which involved the slave trade. In the 17th and 18th centuries, the ancestors of King William of the Netherlands earned the equivalent of 545 million euros from dividends derived from the trade in sugar, cocoa, tobacco, cotton and coffee. It is an underestimate from research commissioned by the Dutch government into the role of the state in the colonial era and its legacy. The study concludes that the former Dutch Republic consciously relied on the exploitation of human beings for its global expansion, both in Suriname (South America) and the former Netherlands Antilles in the Caribbean, as well as in Indonesia. On July 1, the 150th anniversary of the emancipation is commemorated, and a response is expected from the sovereign during the ceremony, called Keti Koti. Last December, Prime Minister Mark Rutte apologized for slavery, which he called a crime against humanity.

Published this Thursday with the title Staat in Slavernij (State and Slavery), the study emphasizes that both the stadtholders – the nobles who represented the Dutch provinces – as well as the predecessors of the monarch today on the throne, obtained an economic benefit comparable to some dividends. They were paid in their day by the companies that dominated the colonial trade: the East India Company (VOC, in its Dutch acronym) and the West India Company (WOC). Roughly speaking, the first covered present-day Indonesia and Sri Lanka, as well as South Africa. The other dealt with North America, Suriname, Brazil and the Caribbean. “The stadtholders and the predecessors of the royal family today on the throne received large sums from both firms. Later, in the 18th century, they came from the Opium Trading Society. And their private interests in the economic activities of the colonies still need to be investigated,” explains Matthias van Rossum, senior researcher at the International Institute of Social History, Amsterdam, (IISH, in its acronym in English).

The expert is one of the four historians who has compiled the work of fifty colleagues at the request of the Government. He adds that the role of the Orange in the 19th century farming system has not been fully explored. “As heads of state, and no longer technically enslaved, but with forced and poorly paid labor required of all colonial subjects, they were shareholders in the companies that traded in the products thus obtained.” Slavery was abolished in Suriname and the Caribbean in 1863. However, for the next decade, former slaves in Suriname were forced to work in appalling conditions. Its owners were compensated by the metropolis, but with the ten years of forced labor they did not lose the investment that the purchase of people entailed. Hence, although July 1 marks the 160th anniversary of the abolition of slavery, it is considered that 150 have passed since the authentic liberation. The VOC transported between 660,000 and 1.1 million slaves. The WOC to about 600,000, according to calculations provided in May 2021, in the sample Slaveryorganized by the Rijksmuseum, Amsterdam.

The recently presented investigation questions the image of itself forged by the Netherlands. The independence of the Dutch Republic was recognized in 1648 after the Eighty Years’ War – the Flanders War – against its then sovereign, Philip II of Spain. “The official version emphasizes the liberation from political slavery, but this new work shows that this was only a formula for internal consumption. From the beginning, the new Republic intentionally based its colonial power on slavery,” says Van Rossum. He also says that the Dutch chronicles have supported the idea that they traveled to trade. “Along the way, the political and mercantile elites stumbled across slavery and were drawn into it; this study dismantles that approach.” In his opinion, although colonialism and slavery were a pan-European process, with different countries competing with each other in different historical phases, the debate about its consequences does not yet have a European public character.

Slaves working on Dutch plantations in an engraving by geographer and publisher Pieter van der Aa (1659-1733). getty

This chapter of history appears on the syllabi of Secondary schools in the Netherlands and in recent years more attention has been paid to what happened in Asia and the Atlantic. In any case, in the students’ material “the image of the merchants continues to prevail over that of the colonial empire, and the legacy of slavery in the 19th and 20th centuries is little analyzed,” Van Rossum indicates.

The United Kingdom is one of the countries that has most thoroughly studied this part of its past and has numerous critical works. Given the conclusions of the study, the Dutch Minister of the Interior, Hanke Bruins Slot, has sent a letter to Parliament where she admits that they are harsh and provocative because the State was involved in slavery “from the local authorities to the churches, and all this should have been told before.” Several Dutch provinces have already analyzed their colonial role and have apologized. Amsterdam, Delft, Rotterdam, The Hague and Utrecht have done so.

