Crisis in the ANC. The Catalan National Assembly, a pro-independence ‘lobby’ that assumed the role of being the driving force during the peak years of secessionism, organizing large demonstrations, is immersed in a civil war that jeopardizes its future and that of the movement, which is increasingly divided. He was born at the beginning of the ‘procés’ and runs the risk of dying, also with the end of the nationalist challenge.

The entity held this Saturday the most convulsive management meeting in its more than ten years of life. The vice president resigned, along with a dozen members of the critical sector, around a fifth of the executive. The dissident faction unsuccessfully called for the dismissal of the president, Dolors Feliu.

The internal crisis in the ANC goes back a long way and responds to a fundamental question, since this entity has lost its raison d’être once the ‘procés’ has ended. There is a strategic reason, but the internal coup attempt has been precipitated in recent weeks after the president put to a vote her intention to promote an electoral candidacy – the ANC as such cannot appear, according to the statutes -, alternative to ERC, Junts and the CUP.

It would be the fourth pro-independence list in contention. It is a project that is simmering and that some leaders such as Carles Puigdemont, Laura Borràs or Quim Torra are watching closely. But Feliu lost the vote weeks ago. The executive (made up of 60 members) knocked down her proposal to move forward with the civic list. However, rather than accept defeat and put the idea in a drawer, she said that she was moving on. The critical sector asked for his head amid accusations of lack of democracy, authoritarianism and abuse of power.

None of his predecessors (Forcadell, Sànchez and Paluzie) had to face an executive meeting with requests for resignation. The list proposed by the president has put pressure on the independence movement, especially Junts and the CUP, which are the parties that could lose votes if a fourth nationalist candidacy materializes. The pro-government supporters accuse the critical sectors of following the slogans of these formations.

mobilization capacity



The relations of the formations with the ANC are not good. Junts and the CUP view the alternative list with suspicion and ERC is in open war against the Assembly, which takes advantage of each mobilization to charge against the pragmatic path of the Republicans. “Either independence or elections,” Feliu claimed at the Diada demonstration, to which no one from Esquerra attended.

In his latest mobilizations, shouts and insults against Oriol Junqueras have been heard. The ANC even called a demonstration on Constitution Day to protest against the pact signed between the Executive and the Government to reform the Penal Code. 4,500 people demonstrated, which gave the measure of the mobilization capacity that the entity currently has, light years from what it was between 2012 and 2020. The problem with the ANC is that it was born as an agitation device for the ‘procés’ ‘. And with the end of the secessionist challenge, it has been disoriented and unable to pressure the Government.