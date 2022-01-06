In Russia, it is possible to receive pension savings when women reach 55 years of age and 66 – by men after submitting an application directly to the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation (PFR) or a non-state pension fund (NPF). This was reported on Thursday, January 6, by the representative of NPF “Future” Evgeniy Biesbardis.

According to him, there are several factors that organizations will rely on when calculating a payment option.

“After receiving the application, the fund will calculate the payment option based on the amounts and methods of forming savings: a funded pension (lifetime), an urgent pension payment (at least 10 years) or a lump sum,” Biesbardis said in an interview with the agency “Prime”…

At the same time, the analyst added, a lump sum payment will be assigned if the amount of savings is less than 5% of the estimated amount of the insurance and funded pension, and the urgent one is made up of funds generated under the state funding program for funded pension and maternity capital.

In addition, the expert clarified that the successor can also receive a lump sum payment within six months from the insured person or later when the terms are restored in court, for this it is enough to present documents confirming the relationship.

You can submit an application to the NPF or the Pension Fund of the Russian Federation in person, through your personal account or by mail, having previously notarized the documents, Biesbardis said.

He concluded that there are no risks for the client of the fund when receiving savings immediately, “since the payment procedure is strictly determined by law.”

On January 2, Yulia Finogenova, professor of the Department of Finance and Prices at the Plekhanov Russian University of Economics, said that in order to increase the size of pension payments, it was necessary to retire later or to monetize benefits. These benefits are currently “largely canceled out” by inflation, she said.

The expert also added that at the onset of 80 years, the basic part of the pension is doubled.

From January 1 in Russia, insurance pensions have been indexed by 5.9%. In 2022, women from 56.5 years old, as well as men from 61.5 years old, will be able to apply for the payment of the above pension.