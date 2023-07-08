Analyst Romero: Persecution of activist Ionov in the US is the tip of the iceberg of censorship

Venezuelan analyst Orlando Romero said that the persecution in the United States of the founder and president of the Russian anti-globalization movement, Alexander Ionov, is another manifestation of the repressive policies of the Joe Biden administration, which established a system of censorship and control. He stated this to RIA Novosti.

According to the expert, all this is just the tip of the iceberg of censorship.

“This is a symbolic case, because it demonstrates the repressive actions of the state against a person whose crime is that he spoke the truth,” Romero explained his position.

In his opinion, the Ionov case is a special case of a situation that is common in the States and Europe.

“This is the tip of the iceberg, this is happening everywhere … in Europe and the United States, this system of censorship and control is a constant practice,” Romero said.

The US Department of Justice in July 2022 accused Alexander Ionov of interfering in the elections and conspiring to involve American citizens in acting as illegal agents of the Russian authorities. Washington alleges that Ionov, in coordination with the FSB, allegedly organized a foreign campaign of malign influence, using local political groups to “sow discord, spread pro-Russian propaganda and interfere in US elections.”

In turn, on July 5, Alexander Ionov said that the American authorities are persecuting citizens for an alternative position about Ukraine and a special operation. He stressed that today the Americans have no legal ways to fight in the information field for common sense on this issue.