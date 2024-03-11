Military analyst Mikhailov: Kyiv’s allies are looking for airfields to launch F-16s

Kyiv's allies are looking for a solution on which country will be able to provide its airfields for launching F-16 fighters. About it stated in a conversation with Ura.ru, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov.

He noted that Ukraine does not have the necessary infrastructure for these aircraft. According to him, fighters need not only an airfield, but also “a repair base, a refueling base, for maintenance.” At the moment, this infrastructure does not exist in Ukraine, the publication’s interlocutor emphasized. “So they are deciding where the F-16s will fly from, who will provide their airspace and airfields,” Mikhailov said.

The analyst noted that for a country that agrees to provide a place for the F-16 to take off, such a decision could be fraught with consequences. Among other things, he admitted the threat of a military conflict between Russia and a NATO country. Mikhailov also expressed the opinion that the story with the fighters “will drag on for many more months.”

At the beginning of the year, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Alexander Pavlyuk announced that Ukraine had begun preparing airfields for the use of Western F-16 fighters.