Analyst Leonkov: “Daggers” were used to destroy critical facilities in Ukraine

Hypersonic complexes “Dagger” during the missile “retaliation strike” against Ukraine on the night of Thursday, March 9, were used to destroy especially important objects. On the purposes of missiles in a conversation with Izvestiya said military expert Alexei Leonkov.

“There was information that the American Patriot air defense systems had already arrived in Ukraine. Ukrainian air defense, on the other hand, had to be pierced without losing missiles in vain. “Daggers” could be used against objects that provided a combat Ukrainian grouping on the line of contact, ”the analyst said.

Related materials:

Leonkov explained that the blow could have been inflicted on military equipment, which is now actively coming from NATO countries and accumulating in the rear areas. At the same time, it makes no sense to use Kinzhals for targets like electrical substations; other missile systems were regularly used for this, he added.

The blackouts that have arisen in different parts of Ukraine testify to the effectiveness of missile strikes, the military expert concluded.

Earlier, the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, said that Russian military personnel used the Kinzhal complex during a “retribution strike” in Ukraine, which was a response to terrorist attacks in the Bryansk region.

The missile of the hypersonic complex 9-A-7660 “Dagger” develops hypersonic speed. She is also able to maneuver and fly along an unpredictable trajectory. It is believed that the Kinzhal missiles are invulnerable to Ukraine’s air defense systems.