American analyst Tom Rogan spoke about how Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov outplayed his Western colleagues. He wrote about this in an article for the Washington Examiner.

“He skillfully replays them: for example, [верховного представителя ЕС по внешней политике и политике безопасности] Josep Borrell, too gullible [бывшего госсекретаря и спецпосланника президента США по климату] John Kerry or overconfident [экс-госсекретаря США] Hillary Clinton, ”Rogan said.

He also called some Western diplomats Lavrov’s “stupid colleagues”. Opponents, in particular, may lose to him because of consistent rhetoric.

On May 7, Lavrov spoke at an online meeting of the UN Security Council, where he spoke about the threats of the use of force. According to him, the leading Western countries are trying to “reverse” the process of forming a polycentric world. To this end, they are promoting the concept of the so-called “rules-based order”, which is intended to replace international law.