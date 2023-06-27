Analyst Dzherelievsky: the capture of the Armed Forces of Rabotino in Zaporozhye will help to reach the Sea of ​​Azov

Military analyst Boris Dzherelievsky in an interview with URA.RU uncovered plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) for access to the Sea of ​​Azov. In his opinion, the capture of the village of Rabotino in the Zaporozhye region will help this, so the settlement is a strategic goal of the Ukrainian military.

“They think that in Rabotino they will be able to achieve success. I do not see any symbolic load here. This is a situational choice,” the expert noted.

In his opinion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will not be able to advance further even if they succeed in the settlement. Dzherelievsky noted that in the rapidly drying bed of the Kakhovka reservoir, attempts would be made to attack as a distraction, but Ukrainian troops would not be able to use heavy equipment there, and the fighting would have to be carried out in a completely open area.

In Rabotino, success will also not be developed, the analyst believes, since there are not enough forces and resources for this, the breakthrough will be stopped.

Earlier, former US intelligence officer Scott Ritter predicted that after the failure of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front, Russian troops would go on a large-scale offensive.