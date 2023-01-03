The weakening of the ruble in December last year in January of this year will be replaced by the strengthening of the Russian currency. Such a forecast on Tuesday, January 3, in a conversation with the agency “PrimeOleg Syrovatkin, Analyst of the Global Research Department of Otkritie Investments, said.

The expert drew attention to the unexpected strong strengthening of the dollar, euro and yuan at the end of 2022.

“The exchange rates of the euro, dollar and yuan against the ruble significantly exceed the baseline forecasts for both the end of 2022 and the end of January 2023 (67.4, 64.7 and 9.30, respectively). This circumstance creates prerequisites for the strengthening of the Russian currency in the coming weeks in the region of 68 rubles per dollar,” Syrovatkin noted.

The strengthening of the ruble will occur, according to the analyst, due to a decrease in importers’ demand for currency, which is frequent at the beginning of the year, and a parallel surge in the sale of “held” currency by exporters.

Syrovatkin added that further during the year Russia will experience a trade surplus and compensation for the budget deficit with money from the National Wealth Fund or loans on the domestic market. The latter is expected to help avoid ruble devaluation.

Earlier, on December 30, the dollar exchange rate on the Moscow stock exchange tried to rise above 70 rubles, but the auction ended at 69.86 rubles.

On December 28, Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin said that at the beginning of 2023, a positive economic course should be expected in Russia. In particular, a large amount of the accumulated corporate money supply in 2022 will be spent on wage growth, new investments and replenishment of personal financial reserves.