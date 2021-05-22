Evgeny Shlemenkov, vice-president of the public organization Opora Rossii, head of the Construction and Housing and Utilities Department, predicted in a conversation with URA.RU that up to half of Russians who purchased housing under the concessional mortgage program will have problems with payments.

In this regard, according to the analyst, the purchased housing will return to the market. “And somewhere it can cause a fall in prices, but in our country a drastic fall cannot be expected. Greed will suffocate, ”he said.

In his opinion, those who could service the mortgage, they took it when it was not so preferential. Now mortgages are taken by those who are tempted by low interest rates. However, housing prices have increased, and in fact the purchase price has increased, and the payment has become about the same as with the mortgage, which was 9-12 percent. “In fact, this is a bad self-deception,” the expert said.

Earlier, the leading analyst of the federal company Etazhi, Alexander Ivanov, predicted that the cost of secondary housing in Russia could begin to decline in early autumn 2021: activity in the real estate market is falling, so sellers will have to compete for buyers. By May, the demand for real estate began to decline, the expert noted. This means that for another two to three months, the owners will try to sell housing at prices that were relevant for the period of high demand.