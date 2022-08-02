Analyst Zeltser predicted the growth of the dollar to 65-67 rubles in August

Stock market expert at BCS World of Investments Mikhail Zeltser in an interview with the Prime agency predicted dollar growth.

According to him, the factors that contributed to the strengthening of the ruble this summer will begin to weaken in August. He stressed that against the background of the ongoing devaluation of the financial system, a decrease in exports and a recovery in imports, the Russian currency may begin to sag.

The analyst noted that at present, the renewal of the budget rule in a new form is being increasingly discussed. He added that commodity prices may begin to sag, and the risk of increased sanctions from Western countries has not gone away. “It’s worth adding the geopolitical background and problems with Taiwan,” he said.

Zeltser believes that in August the dollar may cost 65-67 rubles. He advised saving in Chinese yuan and the Hong Kong dollar.

Earlier, Ph.D. in Economics, financial analyst Mikhail Belyaev said that on September 1, the dollar will cost 60 rubles, and the euro – 61. According to the financial analyst, nothing fundamentally will change in the Russian or American economies by September.