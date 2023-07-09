Analyst Vasiliev allowed 89 rubles per dollar and 103 rubles per euro next week

Mikhail Vasiliev, chief analyst at Sovcombank, predicted the dollar at around 89-94 rubles next week, he also admitted that the euro would cost 98-103 rubles, the yuan – 12.3-13 rubles. His words leads “Russian newspaper”.

“In the coming week, strong fluctuations of the ruble may continue, the risks are still shifted towards further weakening of the ruble,” the financier specified.

He explained that the exchange rate of the Russian currency has been declining in the last seven months, demand, due to capital outflow, exceeds supply.

Vasilyev noted that in 2022 there was a record supply of foreign currency on the Russian market, so the outflow of capital was imperceptible, and the exchange rate was strong at the level of 55-65 rubles per dollar.

The expert also allowed an increase in the key rate at a meeting of the Central Bank on July 21 by at least 0.5 percentage points to eight percent per annum, also not excluding an increase of 0.75 or even one percentage point.

Earlier, Natalia Kazantseva, an associate professor at the Department of Economic Policy and Economic Measurements at the State University of Management, warned Russians that holding money in foreign currencies involves many risks, in particular, those associated with the political situation.