The current range of the dollar exchange rate for the current week will be 56-60 rubles. This was stated to Izvestiya by Yegor Zhilnikov, chief analyst of the Economic and Industry Analysis Department of Promsvyazbank (PSB), on Monday, July 25.

“Technically, there is a rebound in the 10-day volatility of the dollar-ruble pair, which is why we tend to believe that the actual range for the current week will be 56-60 rubles. with a reference to the upper boundary of the corridor,” he said.

The dollar-ruble pair, following the results of trading on Friday, returned to the level of 57.3 rubles, Zhilnikov said. However, on Monday Mosbirzhe the dollar rose to 58.12 rubles.

The analyst noted that in the last trading days of the past week, the dollar won back most of the losses of its first half, both against the background of the activation of speculators before the announcement of the modified budget rule on July 25, and a sharper reduction in the key rate by the Bank of Russia to 8%, by 1.5 percentage points. P. per annum. At the same time, oil quotes under pressure also provided additional support to the US national currency, he added.

In foreign markets, the dollar began to consolidate against the basket of currencies of developed countries after the decision of the European Central Bank (ECB) to raise the key rate by 0.5 percentage points. for the first time in 11 years, and ahead of the upcoming US Federal Reserve meeting this week, where the market expects a 0.75 percentage point hike in the base rate.

“The current week, according to our estimates, may become quite important for the subsequent dynamics of the dollar-ruble pair. First, specifics will be given on the budget rule, which, however, will still have a speculative color, and its real effect can be assessed only by mid-August. However, this measure can significantly weaken the national currency. Also, do not forget about the Fed meeting, at which, in the event of a sharper increase in the key rate, a significant weakening of the US currency is possible, ”the analyst said.

At the same time, according to him, the end of tax payments falls only in the middle of next week, which will support the ruble, and according to the Central Bank, there are no signals yet for the restoration of investment imports to Russia, he concluded.

Commenting on the situation on the investment market, Alfa-Bank analyst John Walsh told Izvestia that a large number of macro indicators are being released this week: the reporting season continues (the Fed meeting is scheduled for July 27), news on US GDP for the second quarter of 2022 is expected – July 28, and the largest US companies will also report.

“Although the Fed should raise rates by 75 bp. (for some time there was talk of a 100 bp increase), GDP data is likely to be weak again. According to forecasts, GDP will decline by 1.6% in the second quarter. If this scenario is confirmed, the decline will continue for the second quarter in a row (-1.6% in the first quarter) and will indicate a recession,” Walsh said.

Alfa-Bank expects that European stock markets will follow the Asian stock exchanges, which are declining against the backdrop of deteriorating global economic prospects. American futures are also falling ahead of the release of the financial statements of the world’s largest companies, the analyst added.

“We expect the Russian stock market to open lower today as well, driven by lower oil prices and worries about global growth. Nevertheless, the increase in the key interest rate on Friday will help contain the scale of the decline,” he concluded.

On the Moscow Exchange on July 25, the Russian stock market showed growth, exceeding 2110 points against the backdrop of a weakening ruble. By 13:39 Moscow time, the Moscow Exchange index was 2120 points (+1.15%), the RTS index sank to 1150 points (-0.95%). The prices of most blue chips rose within 6.9%.

Earlier on the same day, analysts from nine major Russian banks provided Izvestia with data showing that the ruble would be worth 70.1 to the dollar by the end of this year. However, in the short term, the ruble should remain strong, but by the end of the year it should weaken to 65-75 per dollar.