The US authorities reacted rather strangely to the statements of Russian President Vladimir Putin about the Russian Sarmat ballistic missile. This was noticed on July 23 by an analyst for the American newspaper The National Interest Mark Schneider.

According to Schneider, the government did not see a threat to the US and its allies in Russia’s testing of these weapons.

“In 2018, Putin said that the Sarmat would be equipped with a wide range of powerful nuclear warheads, including hypersonic ones, and the most advanced means of evading missile defense systems,” the analyst said.

The author of the article notes that if Moscow attacks the territory of the United States through the South Pole with its missile, which the Russian Federation warned about the possibility of, then such a Sarmat trajectory will allow the Russian military to take advantage of the restrictions in the coverage area of ​​American early warning radars.

On July 21, the head of the Northern Command (NORTCOM) of the US military, General Glen VanHurke, said that Russia has an impressive arsenal of long-range weapons. He noted that this is the reason why he would not underestimate Russia.

On July 20, Chinese experts assessed the capabilities of the latest Sarmat missile system, which came into the possession of the Russian Armed Forces. According to analysts, this combat system is capable of destroying half of the United States with one blow. There was also an opinion that at the moment “Sarmat” is the strongest strategic weapon on earth.

On May 22, the commander of the Strategic Missile Forces, Sergei Karakaev, said that in the coming decades it is unlikely that it will be possible to create the means to intercept the latest Russian ballistic missile, the Sarmat. As the military noted, it can fly through the North Pole, if necessary, it is possible to lay a trajectory through the South Pole.

ICBM “Sarmat” (strategic complex RS-28) was developed at the Makeev State Missile Center. According to experts, Sarmat can deliver a multiple reentry vehicle weighing up to 10 tons to anywhere in the world, both through the North and South Poles. The missile can deliver warheads along trajectories that make it much more difficult for them to be destroyed even by promising missile defense systems.