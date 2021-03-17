No matter how much a person owns, it will not be possible to give up work forever, even if this work is of a different nature. The amount available on hand will need to be saved and increased, which takes as much time as traditional work. The size of such a sum should be assessed by everyone, Yulia Afanasyeva, an analyst at the Finam Group, said in an interview with the Prime agency.

She noted that people who have won the lottery or hit the jackpot tend to spend money on little things without thinking about tomorrow. “These are the stories of Americans who are taught from childhood to the values ​​of capitalism and the ability to handle money. Even if these skills do not always work there, what to say about Russia, where the favorite fairy tale about Emelya is: sit on the stove, the pike will do everything by itself, ”the expert sarcastically.

First of all, you need to estimate how much money will be enough for a comfortable life. This, according to the financier, is a big financial planning job. In addition, the size of this “dream amount” needs to be controlled and adjusted depending on the realities. And, finally, the accumulated money must be properly invested, which is also not easy, Afanasyeva recalled.

Earlier, almost a quarter of Russians admitted that upon dismissal they would not have enough money even for a week. At the same time, every fifth survey participant said that he can afford to look for a job for two weeks before starting to experience financial difficulties.