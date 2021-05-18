FINAM analyst Andrey Maslov called the condition for the rise of the ruble exchange rate “to the skies”. He told the Prime agency that the ruble exchange rate could strengthen to the values ​​of 2019 towards the end of this year or by the beginning of 2022.

According to him, this will happen if the coronavirus pandemic is defeated, and the raw material component in the Russian currency will give the same “explosive growth”.

However, Maslov urged not to forget about geopolitics and difficult relations with Europe and the United States. “The talks about the return of the ruble to the previous historical milestones have been going on since 2014 and occur every time the ruble rate breaks up another level of resistance,” he stressed.

The fact that negatively affects global stability also negatively affects the ruble, the analyst added. Maslov also noted that confrontation with the United States and Western countries remains the most important political factor. In addition, the risk factors are “the likely disconnection of Russia from SWIFT and the limitation of investments in the secondary Russian public debt.” At the same time, the ruble, he said, reacts to changes in oil prices similarly to other currencies – if demand recovers by the end of the year, it will also strengthen.

Earlier in May, TeleTrade chief analyst Mark Goykhman named the conditions under which the dollar could drop to 50 rubles. According to him, for this it is necessary to change relations with the West and completely withdraw the country from the threat of sanctions. Also, a leading analyst at FxPro, Alexander Kuptsikevich, said that in a few years the dollar rate will return to 60 rubles.

Earlier, the expert of the investment company “Univer Capital” Sergey Drozdov said that the purchase of cash dollars is dangerous with a loss on the difference in the rates of purchase and sale in banks. He explained that this difference becomes maximum during periods of strong exchange rate fluctuations, when citizens tend to buy up foreign currency.