FINAM Group analyst Andrey Maslov in an interview with the agencyPrime“On Wednesday, May 19, expressed the opinion that the Russian ruble could seriously rise in price and strengthen to the values ​​of 2019 if the coronavirus is defeated and it is the raw material component in the Russian currency that will give the same” explosive growth. ” He noted that this could happen by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

At the same time, the expert stressed that the strengthening of the ruble depends on geopolitics and complex relations between Russia and Europe and the United States. As an example, he cited the recent fall in the ruble due to tensions on the border with Ukraine and exercises of the Russian army in the south and in Crimea.

“The talks about the return of the ruble to the previous historical milestones have been going on since 2014 and occur every time the ruble rate breaks up another level of resistance,” Maslov noted.

In addition, he called “the probable disconnection of Russia from SWIFT and the limitation of investments in the secondary Russian public debt” as important risk factors.

However, according to Maslov, the sanctions pressure on Russia had a rather limited impact on the national currency. As the recently imposed US sanctions have shown, they are unlikely to critically weaken the ruble, the analyst stressed.

As the specialist explained, when oil prices change, the ruble behaves similarly to other resource-dependent currencies, responding quite adequately to fluctuations in the cost of energy resources.

According to the analyst, if the demand for “black gold” recovers by the end of the year, the Russian currency will also strengthen.

May 17, associate professor of the PRUE. G.V. Plekhanov Denis Domashchenko told Izvestia that in the foreseeable future the dollar could fall to 65 rubles if it is possible to raise Urals oil to $ 80 per barrel.

According to the Ministry of Finance, as of May 17, the average price for Urals oil, the export duty on oil in Russia will increase by $ 3.9 to $ 58.8 per ton.