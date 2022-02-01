Expert of the National Energy Security Fund, lecturer at the Financial University under the Government of Russia Stanislav Mitrahovich commented on Tuesday, February 1, on the statement of Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki that Poland and Ukraine agreed to build a gas pipeline.

The expert admitted the possibility of building a gas pipeline “on the ground.”

“This is not an underwater gas pipeline like Nord Stream 2 … Ukraine is a poor country, it doesn’t have much money, but if Poland builds or receives part of the funding from the EU with its own money, perhaps something will work out,” Mitrahovich said in an interview with RT.

According to the specialist, now it makes no sense for Ukraine to buy gas in Poland physically, since the country consumes Russian gas through a virtual reverse.

The analyst recalled that due to the behavior of Kiev, complex relations have developed between Russia and Ukraine in the energy sector, so it is possible that after the end of the current contract, there may be a reduction in transit.

In this case, the pipeline that Morawiecki is talking about can come in handy.

He noted that Poland has built a terminal for receiving liquefied gas, the cost of which is very high, so Warsaw may try to redirect it to Kiev.

“If someone thinks that (the construction of a gas pipeline. — RT) solves Ukrainian problems, gives guarantees for the future, provides cheap fuel, then, of course, no, ”concluded the specialist.

Earlier in the day, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that Poland and Ukraine agreed to build a gas pipeline to increase the amount of blue fuel supplied to the east.