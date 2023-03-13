Analyst Belova: the EU will not return to cheap gas due to the rejection of imports from Russia

Maria Belova, research director at Vygon Consulting, assessed the chances of the countries of the European Union (EU) to return to cheap gas amid the cessation of imports from Russia. She shared her prediction in an interview with RIA News.

Thus, according to the analyst, Europe abandoned “the most attractive pipeline gas in terms of the cost of production and transportation”, so the chances of returning to cheap fuel in the future are extremely small.

According to her, the new EU gas balance will consist of more expensive sources.

Earlier, the head of the Committee on Energy and Natural Resources of the US Senate, Joe Manchin, said that the United States is able to completely replace oil and gas from Russia for the European Union. “If we can do this and get Russian oil used as a weapon off the market, it will be a blessing to democracy and the freedoms of the people,” he said.