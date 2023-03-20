Analyst Mironyuk allowed the reduction of the G7 price ceiling for Russian oil in March to $55 per barrel

Evgeny Mironyuk, an expert on the stock market at BCS World of Investments, said that the positions of the European Union and the G7 countries on correcting the price ceiling for Russian oil are diametrically opposed. His words lead RIA News.

Mironyuk allowed the reduction of the G7 price ceiling for Russian oil and suggested that countries could choose a compromise and symbolically reduce the cap by $5 to $55 per barrel. The analyst pointed to the opinion of US President Joe Biden, who, at a meeting with the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, announced his desire to maintain the sanctions in their current form.

“Stronger restrictions could lead to a further decline in production, although this is not confirmed by Russian officials. Consequently, the price on international trading floors may rise to levels that can affect the stagnation of economic growth in the US and the EU,” he said.

The expert added that the economies of Poland and Lithuania also depend on energy prices, but their impact on GDP growth is not so tangible. For these states, the political position towards Russia is important, Mironyuk concluded.

Earlier, Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Combating Terrorist Financing and Financial Crime Elizabeth Rosenberg said that the G7 countries would revise the price ceiling for Russian oil. She clarified that this should happen in March.