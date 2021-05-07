Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Pablo Casado, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, Teodoro García Egea and Pío García Escudero, greet the supporters from the balcony of the party headquarters on Genova Street, last Tuesday. Marshal / EFE

Ayuso’s success in Madrid should rejoice us, as it is the guarantee that Spanish surrealism, far from disappearing after our incorporation into Europe, was still latent waiting for someone to embody it. The speech with which the PP candidate has triumphed at the polls has not been very different in its formal content, although neither in its subject matter, from that of the famous dumplings on Tuesday and Thirteen. Where they said “dumplings”, put the word freedom and you will understand what we are talking about. Ayuso has spent the electoral campaign taking and putting freedom from the oven in a delirious verbal sputtering that, without going anywhere, has led her to the presidency of the Community of Madrid in the same way that the empanadillas brought the fame to fame. aforementioned duo.

Good for Ayuso, good for the thousands of citizens who gathered in the streets of Genoa demanding freedom shouting and in unison. That the voters of the party founded by Fraga Iribarne, minister of the general who subdued the Spanish for 40 years, embraced the cause with joy, if not the outburst, that we saw on TV, filled us with a stimulating amazement, with a faith huge in the future of the dream. Even more so when we realized that they were not referring to just any freedom, but to wearing a bracelet on the wrist or drinking a beer in the middle of the afternoon, perhaps next to the golf club with which to hit the signals of trafficking, representatives of an oppressive system under whose tricks we have been about to fall.

We miss in La Sexta de Ferreras the presence of Fernando Arrabal, the only intellectual to whom we would entrust the analysis of these spectacular results.