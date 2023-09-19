THE CASE

On September 18 in Mexico City, Mexican doctors conducted a series of laboratory studies on the remains of alleged “non-human” beings, which were presented to the Mexican Congress in the previous days. According to Jose de Jesus Zalce Benitez, director of the Health Sciences Research Institute of the Navy Secretariat, the tests confirmed that the alleged bodies all belong to the same skeleton and were not artificially constructed. Zalce Benitez also said that laboratory tests found no evidence of manipulation or assembly of the skulls. The controversy arose on Friday 15 September when the Mexican journalist and long-time ufologist, Jaime Maussan, presented to the congress two small mummified bodies, which he identified as “non-human” beings. This presentation sparked a controversy between the scientific community and the Peruvian government, which claimed that the remains are pre-Hispanic objects.



