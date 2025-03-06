The former Betic soccer player values ​​the first leg of the round of 16 of Conference League

03/06/2025



Draw (2-2) between Real Betis and Vitoria de Guimaraes in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. The four goals of the match arrived in the second half.

Bakambu advanced to the Verdiblanco team in 47 and just three later the goal of Saraiva arrived. In the absence of a quarter of an hour for 90, Isco marked the second for the Betic team but Oliveira, in 81, established the final 2-2.

The former Betic soccer player Ángel Cuéllar analyzes the match that took place this Thursday at the Benito Villamarín stadium.