03/09/2025



Updated at 9:39 p.m.





He Real Betis got before the You Palmas maintain your triumph streak in LaLiga and thanks to the Diego Llorente’s goal In the 64th minute of the meeting he achieved the Fourth consecutive victory. The team of Pellegrini It was not brilliant and the Grancanario team, even with a player less after expulsion of EsSUGOit was well planted on the pitch. But the important thing for Heliopolitan interests is that the three points stay again in the Verdiblanco Zurrón. With this victory, the Betics They keep the sixth place and stay three points out of the fifthwhich occupies a Villarreal who lost to Alavés, who has pending for playing the duel against Espanyol and? You still have to visit Benito Villamarín. Ángel Cuéllar, former Betis player, analyzes video for ABC of Seville and Alfinaldelapalmera.com Betic victory at home.