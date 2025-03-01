03/01/2025



Updated at 9:2:00 p.m.





Great comeback of Real Betis to win Real Madrid at Benito Villamarín (2-1) in the duel corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga 24-25. He began winning the Madrid team thanks to a goal from Brahim, after Mendy’s assistance in a play that began Mbappé, but the goals of Johnny Cardoso after half an hour of play, and Isco, of penalty, already in the second half, left the points in the Betic locker in their fight for Europe and accumulated the third victory followed for those of Pellegrini. The former Betis Ángel Cuéllar player analyzes for ABC of Seville and Alfinaldelapalmera.com the match played in Heliopolis.