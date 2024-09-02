Taken from Caffé#104 by Pino Allievi – FormulaPassion YouTube Channel

Finally! How long have we been waiting for a day like this? May 26, the date of the triumph in Monte Carlo, is a day very far away. A Sunday that seemed destined to mark a turning point in the destiny of Ferrari. Then, instead, only disappointments, doubts, controversies, broken promises. Until yesterday, when Ferrari remembered that it was Ferrari and gave us a memorable triumph. Right in Monza, the track that Enzo Ferrari loved the most. Right at a time of Formula 1 boom, right when no one expected it anymore.

If there had been someone else in Leclerc’s place, would the victory have come anyway? I don’t think so.because Charles had a score to settle with public opinion, having to demonstrate a maturity that had often been lacking due to some excess, some excessive risk, some brazen attempt at prowess.

Consequences, in my opinion almost always of uncompetitive cars that Charles found himself driving and with which he attempted the impossible, being a very unyielding type.

Instead, Ferrari was there in Monza, in the wake of the good performances of the last races where the reds had quietly reversed the clumsy tendency of wearing out their tyres too much. And here is the miracle: Leclerc managed to keep his pursuers behind with just one stop who had changed tires once more than him. Oscar Piastri, the announced champion, tried his luck by driving wildly, but Leclerc wasn’t scared and continued with his pace without getting carried away, without exaggerating. And he won almost in disbelief, with the small contribution of Sainz who had made Piastri lose, by resisting the overtaking, those 2 seconds that the Australian paid for at the finish line.

In short, a true Ferrari capable of attacking and exciting. The one we would have liked to see from the beginning of the year and that instead has only come close to success three times and then has progressively suffered the furious comeback of McLaren. But, wanting to be malicious, we also have to ask ourselves Why has McLaren made such decisive steps forward and Ferrari hasn’t?even if Leclerc and Sainz now expect a lot from the remaining 8 races.

Rather, one wonders why McLarenwhich smells of the constructors’ world championship and is not even excluded from the drivers’ title, left Norris and Piastri free to fight each otherwithout forcing the Australian to cover Lando’s back. With the result that Piastri humiliated his teammate with a spectacular overtaking at Roggia and Norris is now in a bad mood because he has good reasons not to feel protected and encouraged. However, his first laps are almost always disastrous and in hand-to-hand duels he often lacks grit, or commits naivety, while Piastri when he is on form like in Monza is a ruthless killer.

And Verstappen? Not foundsixth at 37 seconds out of the spotlight. His is a “case”. How Red Bull can find itself half a second a lap behind everyone else is a mystery.. The machine no longer runs as it used to, the changes made slow it down instead of speeding it up: that there was an intervention by the FIA ​​on something that the teams know about but the public doesn’t?

Everything is possible in this F1 where everything is hidden. But we will talk about this later, now let’s enjoy the triumph of Ferrari that brings serenity and optimism. And how to celebrate it if not with a good coffee, since the bubbles have already been consumed on the podium?