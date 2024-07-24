One of the legacies of theit was Binotto – in addition to “we have to understand” made a catchphrase by comedian Maurizio Crozza – was undoubtedly the hashtag #BeFerrari.

Coined at the dawn of the 2019 World Championship, the team principal himself explained its meaning: “It’s something unique, no one is like us, being Ferrari is passion, determination, belonging, integrity, courage, competition, excellenceit’s tradition.”

In short, first-rate values ​​that become the heritage of those who have been at Ferrari. And they are tempting for other teams, unleashing the hunt for the runaway Cavallini. It is therefore not surprising the invasion of the ultra-redsthe exes who are now populating the paddock in a tentacular way.

They found a home in Mercedes James Allison, Lorenzo Sassi, Giacomo Tortora, Simone Resta, Enrico Sampò and even before Aldo Costa. At Aston Martin the doors have been thrown open to Marco Mattiacci and Enrico Cardilebut also to Amedeo Felisa, Roberto Fedeli and Roberto Bisignani.

It’s still Andrea Star at McLaren, Laurent Mekies and Marco Matassa at Racing Bulls, David Sanchez first at McLaren and then at Alpine. Pat Fry it’s been around a bit: Manor, McLaren, Renault and now Williams.

Two even went to MotoGP, Max Rivola in Aprilia and Luca Marmorini in Yamaha.

In Pirelli there is Luca Colajanniworks at the FIA Nicholas Tombaziswhile at the head of F1 there is Stephen Sundayafter the successful experience at Lamborghini.

The charge of the #BeingFerrari It is led by Mattia Binottoappointed yesterday as head of the Audi F1 project.

“Passion, determination, belonging, integrity, courage, competition, excellence, tradition”we were saying. Victory was missing. Which is why all these Ferrari drivers left Maranello – voluntarily and not. The victory that was lost between 2007 (drivers) and 2008 (constructors).

Is this a very specific tactic? If you can’t beat them, take them down from the inside. A diabolical plan. Infiltrate the bug of the absence of successes. Is it a coincidence that Red Bull has no notable former Ferrari drivers among its ranks?