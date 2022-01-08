The Anacrusis was shown by IGN with a video from gameplay containing the former 15 minutes of the campaign, captured in this case from the PC version of the game.

Available January 13 in Early Access on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, The Anacrusis can be downloaded at no additional cost to subscribers at Xbox Game Pass and this undoubtedly represents a great reason to try this interesting cooperative experience.

We are in fact facing a sort of clone of Left 4 Dead in sauce sci-fi, but with strong vibrations 70’s: an undoubtedly bizarre mix, but in the end it could work and give a precise personality to the game.

Trapped aboard a huge spaceship, we will have to face together with three other players the almost endless hordes of passengers transformed into hostile aliens, as well as the inevitable special enemies that will surprise you during the exploration.