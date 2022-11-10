“May you live in interesting times”, says a Chinese curse that is neither a curse nor a Chinese, but we know that a lie repeated a thousand times becomes the truth. Cursed or not, we live in such interesting times that an electoral recount no longer keeps us in suspense, but whether the loser will accept the result. It happens in Brazil, despite the fact that the Electoral Board certified Lula’s victory, there are those who question it without evidence, a story that the United States has already told us.

The archaic American electoral system, designed by founding fathers who had little trust in their founded sons, makes it possible for television to unofficially declare the winner. We learned that Biden was president when Fox News attributed Arizona to the Democrats, even though the recount dragged on for months. The chain of the Machiavellian Murdoch is a maker of kings, sometimes on a whim, as when in 2000 he gave Florida to Bush, propitiating a low-intensity coup. It counts 537 votes (HBOMax) and shows how easy it is to bend the knee to democracy if you lack scruples.

Although some question it when things go wrong, but never if it grants them absolute majorities, the Spanish electoral system is one of the guarantors of our democracy. It’s scary to think what televisions could do here if there are any that get involved with some simple graphics as happened to Ana Rosa’s program a few days ago, things from that computer science that writes the same Motu proprio Family album by Danielle Steel that while you count with the small mouth that the IPC has dropped, it denies you on screen with some tricky bar charts.

Let television be the one who tells the news and not who generates it, because our democracy is solid, but lies repeated a thousand times can erode any wall.

