Representatives of the AMPA of the CEIP Mariano Aroca de Murcia protested this Monday morning at the gates of the center to demand more investment from the Ministry of Education to open the second Open Classroom in the public school, some funds that prevent the closure of the children’s library , where the management team intends to locate it.

“We are not against the classroom, quite the contrary, but we are against the decision to put it in the library without the AMPA, since we could have participated in finding other alternative spaces,” said Tania Palop, president of the association. She recalled that currently, more than 300 students use that library.

The management of the center responded that from the beginning of the course they study the unfolding of this classroom for children with special needs to “guarantee their well-being” and that it would be done in that Early Childhood Education library, “as an exceptional measure for this school year.” This would be moved to another location.