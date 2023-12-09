THERE IS NOW AN OFFER FOR CRACKCERES! 💰😱

They are not champions yet and they already want to disarm America.

➡️ According to the Italian journalist Gianluca Vitale, Torino would have presented a formal offer of €7M for Sebastián Cáceres.

⚔️ Several European teams are interested in the Uruguayan. pic.twitter.com/FHw366TwGh

— Total Soccer (@MXFutbolTotal) December 8, 2023