Throughout the Apertura 2023 tournament, Uruguayan defender Sebastián Cáceres has been linked to a team from the Old Continent, in recent months there have been reports of La Liga and Premier League teams interested in him, however, the most recent versions have noted in Serie A, first with the Naples and now with him Turin.
The Uruguayan international has performed very well under the orders of Marcelo Bielsa and although with André Jardine generated certain doubts in the regular phase of the Apertura 2023, in the Liguilla he has finished consolidating himself as a key piece of the azulcrema central defense, so it is not new that several suitors have joined lately.
According to information from the Italian journalist of the portal Napoli Arena, Gianluca Vitalehe Torino FC is interested in having the services of the 24-year-old Uruguayan defender and therefore, they have launched an offer for 7 million eurosin this way they would have surpassed the supposed offer made by the Naples of 5 million euros.
According to the same source, the offer is already on the table of the Coapa board of directors and they are only waiting for the response and there will surely be more information once the Aztec tournament is over.
According to several reports, it has been said that the South American footballer wants to make the leap to European football, so he would seek to leave the azulcrema team once the Apertura 2023 is over, although it should be remembered that he still has a contract to play until December 2024.
Before facing the semifinals of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Sebastian Caceres gave some statements regarding his future.
“Now my priority is to become champion with América, it’s the only thing I think about. The rest will be seen. Right now the only thing that matters to me is the match with San Luis and trying to get to the final. What matters most to me Now it’s the game with San Luis and becoming champion with America. As for the rest, we’ll see what happens or if it doesn’t happen. My mind is focused on tomorrow’s game. It would be nice (to leave as champion), but now I think about the match with San Luis”
– Sebastian Caceres.
