Tigres has been one of the most active teams in the Liga MX transfer market. The UANL team hired Sebastián Córdova and Jesús Angulo to reinforce their squad. Likewise, the feline painting gave way to some elements that did not count for Miguel Herrera. This is the case of Leonardo Fernández, who returned to the Red Devils of Toluca. In the same spirit, Atlas de Guadalajara validated the purchase by Julián Quiñones, a key element in achieving the title of the Grita México 2021 tournament.
These two sales would have represented a very good business for the university students. According to the most recent reports, the Mexican team would have paid an approximate figure of 4 million dollars to acquire the services of Leo Fernández. The footballer came to Tigres, from CA Fénix, for about $ 600,000.
Atlas would have paid about 3 million dollars for Julián Quiñones. The Colombian came to the UANL team freely. He was loaned to Lobos BUAP and Atlas, where he has found his best performance. In total, the feline board of directors would have earned about 7 million dollars for both transfers.
According to the information reported a few weeks ago, the signing of Sebastián Córdova, from America, was around 6 million dollars.
