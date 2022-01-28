As is customary, the UANL Tigers once again made a strong investment in their reinforcements for the Clausura 2022 tournament, in their goal of returning to the forefront of Mexican soccer, they made three stellar signings that are expected to be part of the eleven in the first instance. initial of Michael Herrera.
With everything and that it was quite difficult to get the positions they needed, the San Nicolás de los Garza team was able to finalize their signings.
Tigres UANL has been made with three reinforcements for this Clausura 2022 and in this way once again they were in charge of putting the millions of dollars on the table to strengthen their squad.
In fact, a fourth reinforcement could arrive, which would be Yeferson Soteldo, but it would not be considered as a signing, because it would come as an exchange for the letter of Carlos Salcedo with Toronto F.C..
Jesus Angle
The defender who was champion with the red and black Atlas in the 2021 Opening, reached the ranks of the felines in exchange for $7.9 million; a great investment by the UANL, the highest that semester. Reinforcement that arrives to reinforce the left or central side.
Sebastian Cordova
The midfielder was requested by Michael Herrera, because he knows him from his time at Club América, and the Nuevo León entity paid $5.5 million for the services of the player who has not shown a good adaptation in his first minutes as a university student.
Igor Lichnovsky
The 27-year-old Chilean defender arrived from soccer in Saudi Arabia, specifically from Al-Shabab Riyadh and the Aztec directive had to pay $2.8 million for your transfer.
In this way, the UANL Tigers made an investment of $16.2 million within this winter market for the Clausura 2022 tournament.
