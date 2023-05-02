In recent days, much has been said about the possible departure of the youngster from Cruz Azul Rodrigo Huescas to the Old Continent.
Due to the good tournament that he held in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023, European clubs have raised their hands to be able to take over the services of the 19-year-old footballer, who is the ‘jewel’ that the Machine has.
According to information from the journalist Armando Melgarif the teams want to take the midfielder they will have to pay nothing more and nothing less than 5 million dollarsan exorbitant amount taking into account its real value so far.
With information from the specialized portal transfer marktthe value of the Cruz Azul soccer player card is 800 thousand dollarsa figure that does not compare with what the high command of the capital team are looking for for the signing.
Likewise, they are looking for the same dynamic with which they sold Santiago Giménez, which consists of keeping a percentage of the letter before a possible future sale.
So far, there is talk that there are two Bundesliga clubs that are seeking the hiring of the native of Naucalpán de Juárez, in addition to the feyenoord where the ‘Bebote’ is active, who would have been the one who recommended the Dutch managers for their arrival.
Rodrigo Huescas He played a total of 915 minutes with the cement team, appearing in 8 as a starter and scoring 2 goals in the regular phase of the Clausura 2023.
