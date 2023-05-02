💵5 MdD asks Cruz Azul for Rodrigo Huescas.

report @Armand_Mel91 in the Punto Final program that Cruz Azul is asking for 5 MdD for Rodrigo Huescas and also keeping a % of his letter for a possible future sale.

He pointed out that there were already calls from Germany and the Netherlands to… pic.twitter.com/UBnqQh8Mpz

— allexo BLUE CROSS (@AllexoYT) April 30, 2023