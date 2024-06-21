The Rayados de Monterrey compete with him Blue Crossnot only to see who is better heading towards the Opening 2024but also by a player from the Mexican National Team: Orbelin Pineda.
The 28-year-old Mexican soccer player has captured the attention of the two powerful Mexican soccer teams, who are willing to pay a good price. amount of money to sign a key element in the Tricolor.
Orbelín has already fulfilled the European dream and consolidated itself in the AEK Athensof Greece; However, at 28 years old he could consider returning to Mexican soccer with one of those two teams, so there is already a figure that could convince the Greek managers.
Because it arrived just a year ago AEK Athensthe group led by Matias Almeyda They will hardly lower their financial expectations, since 12 months ago they paid 6.5 million euros for the Aztec midfielder.
Now, after winning the double in Greece with Orbelin Pineda as a key piece, they will hardly accept an offer below the 7 million dollarsan amount that Monterrey could pay to acquire the services of the Querétaro youth player.
It is worth mentioning that Pineda is the highest valued player in the entire AEK Athens and his departure could be very significant for the entire institution, so it could not be an easy signing to negotiate either.
He was the sports director of Striped, Tato Noriegawho confirmed that Orbelin Pineda is in the orbit of the team, so in the following days there could be a formal proposal, especially if the sale of Jordi Cortizo.
“It is one of the names that have been used and of course it Orbelin It is super attractive, it is super interesting, yes it could be one of the alternatives, among others, as well as the exits, but nothing is a fact so far,” said Noriega for TUDN.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
#amount #Rayados #pay #complete #signing #Orbelín #Pineda
Leave a Reply