Like every transfer market, the name of the Colombian from Club América, Roger Martinezis in the orbit of several clubs abroad, in recent years he has been linked with clubs in Argentina such as Boca Juniors and also with clubs in Major League Soccer in the United States and six months after the end of his contract with the team creamblue, the inter miami who presides david beckhamI would have it in my sights.
Roger Martinez arrived in Coapa in the summer of 2018 from Villarreal of Spain in exchange for €8.50 million and definitely, in most of his stay he has been a disappointment, his relationship in the team practically dissolved from the time he wanted to pressure the board to let him go to Italy, from then on in almost the majority of occasions he has been a second line element that was rarely needed as a starter.
So after his turbulent time with the Eagles where he had more pain than glory, the South American would be managing his options because it is practically a fact that the board will not renew him and they will let him leave as a free agent or in the following hours, taking Please note that this winter pass market is about to close.
Do not forget to follow us also on our Instagram account, 90min_esand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
According to information from the portal i am eaglethe Colombian striker would be aiming to leave Las Águilas in the last hours of the winter market and the interested team would be inter miami What would you be offering? two million dollars for the player who ends his contract in the summer.
Obviously they will not get what they invested four and a half years ago, since he is clearly more veteran, his football quality and market price dropped, so the price would be a great income for the institution taking into account that the player no longer scores difference in the team and in a few months he will go free.
#amount #David #Beckham #pay #America #Roger #Martínez
Leave a Reply