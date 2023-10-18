The Apertura 2023 tournament is practically doomed for the Cruz Azul Football Club, they are among the worst in the competition after 12 Matchdays and have very little margin for error to sneak into the Play-In, for this reason, the celestial board has already begun planning what will be the Closing 2024.
For this reason, they are already preparing for the winter transfer market where one of the priorities will be to reinforce their goalkeeping due to the poor level they have shown. Sebastian Jurado and Andres Gudiño.
Therefore, for several days he has begun to probe the alleged interest of the Machine in acquiring the services of the Colombian goalkeeper. Camilo Vargasa guaranteed goalkeeper in Mexican soccer where he was already a two-time champion with Atlas.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Camilo Vargas He has a contract signed in Atlas until December 2026, so everything suggests that only a purchase for a juicy offer could remove him from the red and black team. However, his market value does not seem to be as high as one would think, but that would only have to do with the issue of his age, which is close to 35 years old.
However, it is well known that the longevity of a goalkeeper usually extends longer than a player in another position and they can easily have three to five years left at the highest level.
According to the portal Transfermarkt, Camilo Vargas has a market value of 1.8 million eurosa figure that is equivalent to almost 2 million in dollars. It is possible to think that the Guadalajara team could ask for a somewhat larger amount due to the great relevance of the goalkeeper who is also a starter in the Colombian team, although he would not have much room for maneuver due to the aforementioned issue.
#amount #Cruz #Azul #pay #signing #Camilo #Vargas