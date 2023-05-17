Blue Cross failed in the Clausura 2023 tournament of the MX League. La Máquina Celeste was eliminated in the repechage and could not access the league. The cement institution is undergoing a restructuring process and many changes are expected for the next semester. Officially, the club has announced the departures of Ramiro Funes Mori, Michael Estrada, Gonzalo Carneiro and Joaquín Martínez.
It is expected that in the coming weeks the departures of other elements will be announced, such as José de Jesús Corona, Iván Morales or Ramiro Carrera. In this context, Ricardo Ferretti is already looking for reinforcements to strengthen the squad and compete for the title in the Apertura 2023. ‘Tuca’ has two of the best Atlas players on his agenda: Julian Quinones and Brian Lozano.
But how much would Cruz Azul have to spend to add both Zorros players?
According to the most recent reports, Atlas would be willing to trade Quiñones, his top figure in recent tournaments, but in return he would demand a stratospheric amount. The Foxes would be asking for more than 15 million dollars for the letter from the Colombian striker, a figure that would complicate his arrival at another team in the Liga MX.
In the case of Brian Lozano, the situation is also complex. The Uruguayan winger still belongs to Santos Laguna and is on loan to the red and black club. If the Machine wishes to add the ‘Egg’ to its ranks, it will have to negotiate with the Orlegui Group and must be willing to pay at least 6 million dollars.
In other words, if Cruz Azul wants these two players, they will be forced to spend more than 20 million dollars. This figure would exceed his budget, so it seems that the celestials will have to look for other options.
