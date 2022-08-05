Chivas de Guadalajara is experiencing a deep crisis. The rojiblanco team has not had a good start in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 tournament. One of the weakest points of the Sacred Flock in this first part of the season has been his offense. The injury to José Juan Macías, prior to the start of the tournament, had a great impact on the scoring performance of the squad.
To make up for this loss, the board hired Santiago Ormeño. The former Puebla player has not worn the Chivas shirt in his first encounters and has been the target of much criticism. Guadalajara considered the possibility of hiring Brandon Vázquez, a Mexican-American striker who plays with FC Cincinnati in Major League Soccer (MLS).
Brandon Vázquez is in second place in the US tournament scoring table with 13 goals, only one behind Sebastián Driussi. According to information from journalist David Medrano, Chivas de Guadalajara tried to negotiate with Cincinnati to get the services of the scorer born in Chula Vista, California.
However, the board of the rojiblanco team turned their backs when they heard the economic pretensions of the American team. According to Medrano’s report, Cincinnati was requesting around $5 million for its star player. Chivas would have thought that the operation would be much more accessible.
The rojiblanca directive would have been guided by the value included in the Transfermarkt portal, which is approximately 500 thousand dollars. This value has not been updated in almost a year. The negotiations did not prosper because Chivas considered that the MLS team was asking for an amount outside the market.
