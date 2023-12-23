The Guadalajara Sports Club is in the midst of renewing its project for the Clausura 2024 tournament, now with a new helmsman who will be Fernando Gagothe directive headed at the sporting level by Fernando Hierrois moving his pieces and while several jobs have already been announced, he is looking for new pieces for his puzzle.
One of the players that the red and white team has its eyes on is the young multifunctional defensive midfielder from Club León, Fidel Ambrizbecause at just 20 years old he has shone in the emerald team for several tournaments, so he has a lot of future ahead of him and with work and projection he can become a national team.
In this last semester, the player comes from a good activity where he participated in 18 games, 14 in the Apertura 2023, four in the 2023 Leagues Cup and one in the Club World Cup.
According to the specialized portal Transfermakrtthe midfielder is valued at 4 million euros and there is talk that the Guadalajara team would already be working on launching a first formal offer for a similar amount.
According to the journalist Fox Sports, Fernando Cevallos, the negotiations are on the right track between both clubs and inclusively, the La Fiera team could make it easier for the movement to take place. What would be certain is that the emerald team would keep a percentage of its menu in the event of a future sale to European football.
In this way, the Verde Valle team wants to add the best pieces to compete and move towards winning another championship after Clausura 2017.
