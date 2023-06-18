The Chivas del Guadalajara team continues to work at forced marches to be able to arm itself in the best way for the start of the 2023 Opening Tournament.
Now, one of his main objectives to sign is the footballer Luca Martinez Dupuywho defends the cause of the Rosario Central group.
Although it is true that there has not yet been an official offer for the 22-year-old attacker, the Argentine team would not let one of its figures leave for no less than 2 million dollars.
The Chivas team would have difficulties paying this amount, since their current financial situation is not the best.
Likewise, and if it were to occur, the negotiations would not be easy at all, because another of the clubs interested in their services is the Águilas del América, a team with greater economic stability that would not hesitate to pay the 2 million green requested.
So far, the Mexican attacker has played 55 games, scoring 7 goals and contributing 2 assists. Undoubtedly, red numbers for the total number of games played, a situation that has set off alarm bells among rojiblancos fans.
For now, this Saturday the players Roberto Alvarado and Gilberto Sepúlveda reported with the team to begin the preseason in Querétaro. It must be remembered that both footballers were with the Mexican team in the matches against Guatemala and Cameroon,
