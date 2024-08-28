Surprisingly, the Tigres UANL Club announced the hiring of Uriel Antuna from the Cruz Azul Football Club, for this reason, the Guadalajara Sports Club will benefit from this move, once the red-and-white team will retain a percentage of the future sale of the player after his exchange a few years ago between him and Roberto Alvarado.
It is said that the university team paid around $7.5 million by Antunaso the Sacred Flock will be entering its coffers approximately $3.7 millionbecause we must remember that they had 50% of the player’s card.
It should be remembered that in the last year, the player was close to signing with European clubs, last year Panathinaikos and this year with AEK Athensboth clubs in Greece, however, for various reasons his move to European football did not materialize, the player had a desire to return to play in Europe, but with his recent arrival to San Nicolás de los Garza it seems that possibility has disappeared.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
Once knowing this information, the red and white fans have demanded on social networks against Amaury Vergaraas they demand that this money be used to buy reinforcements.
It should be noted that in the current semester the team was not reinforced with any renowned player with the arrivals of Omar Govea, Bruce Elmesmari, Daniel Aguirre and Fidel Barajas.
#amount #Chivas #receives #sale #Uriel #Antuna #Tigres #UANL
Leave a Reply