Fernando González has become an important player for Chivas de Guadalajara in the Clausura 2023 tournament of Liga MX. The holding midfielder has played 864 minutes in 14 games this semester. Veljko Paunovic has opted for him as a starting player and also as a revulsion to close some difficult games.
The contract of ‘Oso’ González, whose letter belongs to Necaxa, will end in June and it is not yet known if Chivas will keep him in their squad for the Apertura 2023. If the Sacred Flock wants to keep this footballer, they will have to open their portfolio .
Chivas will have to open the portfolio to keep the ‘Bear’ González / Sergio Mejia/GettyImages
According to the Transfermarkt portal, the 29-year-old midfielder has an approximate market value of 2 million dollars. However, the purchase option that the Rayos would have imposed in the negotiation could be higher or lower.
Chivas de Guadalajara will have to evaluate if the signing of González is a priority or if it allocates those resources to another contract. Currently, the Sacred Flock has elements such as Sergio ‘Walrus’ Flores and Alan Torres, who can take over that position.
Queretaro v Chivas – Opening Tournament 2022 Liga MX / Manuel Velasquez/GettyImages
The age of ‘Oso’ González will be one of the elements that the Chivas board of directors will have to thoroughly analyze before exercising the purchase option.
Will Paunovic be able to convince his board of directors to pay close to two million for González?
