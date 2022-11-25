Johan Vásquez has not had the expected performance in European football. The former Pumas player left for the Old Continent after his great performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The central defender signed with Genoa from Serie A and had a hard time adapting to the style of play in the Italian league. With this squad he played 30 games and was relegated.
For this season, the defender was loaned to Cremonese, recently promoted to the Italian first division. Vásquez has not had it easy in this squad and has played just nine games in the first part of the season. The passage of the Cimarrones youth squad through Europe is not being as expected and he could soon return to Liga MX.
Although he was included in the final call for the World Cup in Qatar 2022, Vásquez is not one of Gerardo Martino’s favorites and it seems that he will not have minutes in the tournament. The defender needs to revitalize his career and there are some Mexican soccer teams that are interested in adding him to his ranks for the Clausura 2023 of the MX League.
Chivas de Guadalajara, according to the most recent reports, is one of the clubs that has the hiring of Vásquez as a priority. According to the Transfermarkt portal, the market value of the Mexican defense amounts to 3.6 million dollars, a figure that could be affordable for the Sacred Flock.
In the event that Genoa is interested in negotiating with Chivas de Guadalajara, they will surely ask for a figure close to or greater than four million euros, which is what they paid to Pumas de la UNAM for the transfer.
